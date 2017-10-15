Whisky Investment Fund targets 17% return from sale of rare whiskies

10 October 2017 By Hui Ching-hoo

Hong Kong-based Whisky Investment Fund, the world’s first private investment vehicle focusing on investment in whiskies, is targeting a 17% return from sales of its aged single malt whisky.

The fund is selling a selection of whiskies from distilleries including silent stills (Scotch whisky distilleries that fell silent many years ago, were mothballed, or shut down or demolished) such as Brora, Rosebank, and Port Ellen, as well as Japanese vintage whiskies.

Established in June 2014, the fund has raised more than US$12 million over the past three years from 50 investors, including family offices and high net worth individuals (HNWIs) from the US, Hong Kong, China, and Singapore.

The fund purchases rare 28-year old whiskies from auctions and distilleries, which are then stored in a bonded storage facility in Scotland for two years, and then resold as mature stocks, according to Rickesh Kishnani, chief executive officer of Whisky Investment Fund.

“The whole concept of investing in rare single malt whisky comes down to basic supply and demand,” Mr. Kishnani tells Asia Asset Management in an exclusive interview, noting that the scarcity of stock has put upward pressure on the price of rare malt whisky.

He points out that there is a significant undersupply of single malt whisky in the market because producers in the late 1980s and early 1990s did not put sufficient stock into casks for long-term ageing in order to meet future demand. For example, according to Mr. Kishnani, less than 1% of Scottish whiskies were put into casks for long-term ageing in 1990, making it a very valuable vintage in terms of production.

Whisky Investment Fund, which has a seven-year life cycle, focused mainly on raising capital and buying stock in the first three years.

“The fundraising exceeded our initial target of $10 million,” Mr. Kishnani says, adding that $9 million has been invested in a collection of over 14,000 bottles of whisky.

“We’ve entered into the exit phase,” he notes, adding that the fund is now working with global distributors such as luxury concierge service provider Quintessentially Group to sell the whisky to HNWIs, food and beverage outlets and luxury retailers globally.

The fund has sold $1.5 million worth of rare whiskies in Hong Kong over the past year, realising a net profit of 65% for investors, according to Mr. Kishnani.

“Overall, we plan to invest $12 million in whiskies and sell them for between $20 million and $25 million [over the next four years], so our net target return is between 15% and 17% per year,” he says.

According to whisky consultancy Rare Whisky 101, the Apex 1000 Index – which measures the rare whisky market – increased 11.5% from 505.98 points at the end of 2016 to 564.16 points in June 2017.

Mr. Kishnani says there is no plan at this stage to pursue a second round of fundraising. “Our focus now is to exit the fund and pay backs the dividends and returns to our investors,” he adds.