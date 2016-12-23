Korean Co-op and Teachers’ Union bid for Woori Bank

10 November 2016 Category: News, Asia, Global, Korea By Asia Asset Management

The Korea Federation of Community Credit Cooperatives (KFCCC) and the Korea Teachers’ Credit Union (KTCU) are reported to be potential suitors for the privatisation of state-owned Woori Bank.

The Korea Economic Daily cited industry sources as saying that the two institutional investors will invest in the Seoul-headquartered bank through a private equity firm, IMM Private Equity. The size of the investment is reported to be 150 billion won (US$131 million) to 200 billion won each.

In August, Korea’s financial regulator, the Financial Services Commission (FSC) and its Public Fund Management Committee called for a 30% sale of Korea Deposit Insurance Corp’s 48.09% stake in Woori Bank to multiple investors. Additionally, the FSC auctioned off a series of stakes in Woori Bank ranging from 4% to 8%, which have been snapped up by other strategic investors such as Korea Investment & Securities, Kiwoom Securities, and Tongyang Life. The FSC is eager to complete the privatisation exercise within this year, despite several false starts in the past.

Korean media previously reported that domestic institutional investors were reluctant to invest in the privatisation of Woori Bank because they did not want to be seen as cooperating with the government in its bid to sell stakes in the state-owned bank. However, the attractive terms and price offered eventually convinced institutional investors otherwise. The government is looking to sell the 30% stake in Woori Bank to the highest bidder.

According to Woori Bank’s third quarter report, the lender recorded a growth of 16% quarter-on-quarter in net income to reach 356 billion won at the end of September.