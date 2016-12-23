EIP launches ETF tracking global gold mining stocks

23 November 2016 Category: News, Asia, Australia, China, Hong Kong, USA, Canada, South Africa By Natalie Leung

XIE Shares – the exchange traded fund (ETF) platform of Hong Kong-based investment management firm Enhanced Investment Products Ltd (EIP) – has introduced the territory’s first ETF tracking gold mining companies globally, in response to increased volatility in gold mining stocks compared to the price of gold itself.

The XIE Shares FTSE Gold Miners ETF tracks 35 global gold mining companies producing a minimum of 300,000 ounces of gold per year under the FTSE Gold Mines Net Tax Index.

EIP Chief Executive Tobias Bland says gold mining stocks tend to fluctuate more than the price of the gold, citing a jump of 61% in the FTSE Gold Mines Net Tax Index compared to a 16% rise in gold spot prices over the last ten months. He adds that gold mining stocks have been outperforming physical gold this year by about 50%.

The GDX VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF – one of the largest and most liquid ETFs in the world – with a daily trading volume US$2 billion, has seen its trading volume jump by five times since the US presidential election, Mr. Bland points out.

The role of gold as a hedge against inflation or deflation has historically come into play when market volatilities and uncertainties are high. And this is especially true at the moment in light of recent events such as Brexit and the US election. Gold prices are also heavily influenced by the US dollar.

“The DXY [US dollar index] has just reached an all-time high, and there is a reverse correlation between the price of gold and the DXY,” notes Mr. Bland.

The XIE Shares FTSE Gold Miners ETF is mainly exposed to Canadian gold mining companies, which make up of 49.69% of the stock, followed by the US at 13.67%, Australia at 13.58%, the UK at 12.4%, South Africa at 8.33%, China at 1.89% and others at 0.34 %. It allows investors access to buy into gold deposits worth $900 billion, the proven and probable reserves of the companies in the FTSE Gold Mines Net Tax Index, according to the Bloomberg & Company Annual Reports in 2015.

The Gold Miners ETF is the third EIP ETF launch following securities brokerage CLSA Hong Kong Holdings Limited’s (CLSA) investment into its "XIE Shares" ETF business in September 2014.

The other two ETFs are the XIE Shares FTSE Chimerica ETF and the XIE Shares CLSA GARY ETF. The former provides access to Chinese New Economy stocks listed in America, while the latter allows investors to access Asian companies with competitive yield, growth, and debt profiles.

EIP launched its ETF platform in 2012. In 2014, CLSA purchased a 49% stake in EIP, widening EIP’s distribution network with the involvement of CLSA and the broker network of CLSA's parent, CITIC Securities.