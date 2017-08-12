Yuanta SITC worries about overcrowding in Taiwan ETF market

03 August 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Taiwan By Hui Ching-hoo

Taiwan’s exchange-traded funds (ETF) market may have seen a record high new issuances thus far this year, but Yuanta Securities Investment Trust Co. (Yuanta SITC), the largest ETF provider in the island state, is concerned that the momentum may taper off in an increasingly competitive landscape.

Julian Liu

Julian Liu, president and chief executive officer of Yuanta SITC, says Taiwan’s ETF market has taken off since the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) loosened controls on alternative ETFs, including leveraged and inverse (L&I) ETFs, in 2014.

“Taiwan’s ETF market continues to perform strongly this year. We’ve seen some new players came to the market with the launches of ETF products tracking new areas such as soybeans,” Mr. Liu tells Asia Asset Management in an interview.

“However, with the ongoing increase in new products, I am in doubt whether local investor education and customer base are sufficient to catch up with the new supply,” he says.

There were 24 ETF listings on the Taiwan Stock Exchange in the first seven months of the year, a 50% increase over the same period in 2016, according to figures from the Securities Investment Trust & Consulting Association.

Mr. Liu says many ETFs offered in Taiwan are homogenous in nature and underlying themes, and this similarity might lead to a price war among providers, which would diminish their profitability.

“If the industry doesn’t do something to enhance investor education or broaden the market capacity in time, the market is likely to reach the saturation point in two years,” he adds.

He says Yuanta SITC has been taking the lead to reposition its ETF strategies to sustain its business growth.

“In this context, Yuanta SITC won’t simply play the role as a product provider. We aim to become a portfolio and solution provider to offer value-added and advisory ETF services to our clients.”

In a bid to broaden its customer base, Yuanta SITC recently set up a taskforce to promote Taiwan’s ETFs to foreign investors. Locally, the company has stepped up to promote the use of ETFs for pension investment, risk hedging, and arbitrage, Mr. Liu says.

He expects local pension funds to become one of the major users of ETFs because they would be able to leverage the widening investment scope of the products for their tactical asset allocation.

From a product strategy perspective, Mr. Liu says Yuanta SITC has developed an all-round plain vanilla and L&I ETF product suite with the capability to track fixed income, equities, currency, and commodities.

“Our next focus will be smart-beta strategy. We’ve launched low-volatility and high-dividend smart-beta strategies tracking Taiwan market. We’re looking to roll out the related strategies mirroring Asia indexes in view of the strong market demand,” he says.