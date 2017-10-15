ADB revises up Southeast Asia growth forecast

27 September 2017 Category: News, Asia, China, Global, Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei Darussalam, Indonesia, Vietnam, Southeast Asia By Asia Asset Management

The Asian Development Bank (ADB), a Manila-based multilateral bank that promotes social and economic development in Asia, is predicting stronger growth in Southeast Asia, thanks to a pick-up in global electronics trade, stronger inflow of foreign direct investment, and higher agricultural production.

The ADB now expects Southeast Asia’s gross domestic product (GDP) to grow 5% in 2017 and 5.1% in 2018, up from its previous forecasts of 4.8% and 5%, respectively.

“Southeast Asia is now expected to grow by 5% after three years of respectable but lacklustre growth, with three of the sub-region’s ten economies now forecast to outperform their earlier projections and only two forecast to underperform” the bank says in its 221-page Asian Development Outlook 2017 update released September 26.

It says growth remains strong across most of developing Asia as a result of the broad-based recovery in global trade, robust expansion in major industrial economies, and improved prospects for China.

“Growth prospects for developing Asia are looking up, bolstered by a revival in world trade and strong momentum in the PRC [People’s Republic of China],” ADB Chief Economist Yasuyuki Sawada says in a statement.

The bank raised Singapore’s growth forecast to 2.7% for both 2017 and 2018, up from 2.2% and 2.3% previously. Forecasts for Malaysia were bumped up to 5.4% for both years, from 4.4% and 4.6% previously.

The ADB left its forecasts for Indonesia, the region’s largest economy, unchanged at 5.1% for this year and 5.3% in 2018.

“Economic growth is expected to be supported by higher allocations for public investment,” the ADB says.

Vietnam and Brunei were the only Southeast Asian economies to see their forecasts lowered. The ADB cut Vietnam’s growth by 0.2 percentage points for both years to 6.3% in 2017 and 6.5% in 2018, citing higher-than expected inflation in the country.

Oil-rich Brunei’s economy is expected to be flat this year, and expand 1% in 2018, down from previous forecasts for a 1% growth in 2017 and 2.5% in 2018.

“Recent economic trends in Brunei Darussalam indicate that the economy is unlikely to post positive growth in 2017, because it has not yet fully adjusted to subdued global demand for oil and gas,” the report says.

The bank urged countries in the region to use the brighter outlook to implement reform and invest in infrastructure.

“Countries in developing Asia should take advantage of favourable short-term economic prospects to implement productivity-enhancing reforms, invest in badly needed infrastructure, and maintain sound macroeconomic management to help increase their long-term growth potential,” Mr. Sawada says.