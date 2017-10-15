Financial assets in Southeast Asia grow, but debt build-up a concern

29 September 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global By Asia Asset Management

Financial assets in four Southeast Asian countries – Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia – collectively grew 8% to 20.41 trillion euros (US$24 trillion), from 18.8 trillion euros in 2015, but “dangerously high” debt ratios similar to levels in the US before the global financial crisis is a concern, according to a new report from German insurance and asset management company Allianz.

The pace of growth of financial assets is double the 4% increase between 2014 and 2015, the company says in its Allianz Global Wealth Report 2017 released September 27. It does not provide data for other Southeast Asian countries.

The figures only cover financial assets of private investors, and exclude those held by governments.

The report says the increase in 2016 is mainly driven by double-digit gains in Thailand and Indonesia, thanks to the strong performance of their equities markets. The benchmark stock market indexes in the two countries grew more than 15% between January and December 2016.

Singapore holds the lion’s share of financial assets at 706 billion euros, up 7% from 2015.

Assets grew the strongest in Thailand, up 11% year-on-year versus gains of between 5% and 10% in the other three Southeast Asian countries.

Although overall financial assets have improved in Asia, there are concerns about the build-up of debt, with the ratio of liabilities to gross domestic product (GDP) in a number of countries, including Thailand, Malaysia and South Korea, similar to levels in Spain, Ireland and the US before the global financial crisis.

"There is more cause for concern when it comes to Asia (excluding Japan). Of all emerging markets, this region has the highest debt ratio, which climbed by another 3.6 percentage points to around 46% in 2016,” the report says.

"The ratio of liabilities to GDP is already dangerously high in some Asian countries. At the end of 2016, the ratios in Thailand (80.4%), Malaysia (88.5%) and South Korea (95.8%) were at a similar level to those reached in Spain (86.6%), Ireland (100.7%) and the US (99.7%) at the end of 2007, shortly before the credit bubble burst.”

Meanwhile, the data show that bank deposits are the most popular asset class in Asia, representing 45.3% of total gross financial assets.

Bank deposits are also the most popular asset class in two of the four Southeast Asian nations – Indonesia and Malaysia – accounting for 71% and 43%, respectively, of their total gross financial assets.

In Thailand, the most popular asset class is securities, which accounts for 42% of total gross financial assets, followed by bank deposits at 39%.

In Singapore, insurance and pensions account for 46% of total gross financial assets, followed by bank deposits at 37%.

The make-up of a country’s financial asset portfolio is reflective of the stage of development of its financial system.

“The lower the share of bank deposits and the broader the distribution of assets across different asset classes, the more highly evolved the financial system generally is,” the report notes.