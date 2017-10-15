Singapore fund industry’s AUM up 7% in 2016

28 September 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Singapore By Asia Asset Management

Singapore’s fund management industry’s total assets under management (AUM) rose 7% to S$2.74 trillion (US$2.02 trillion) between January and December 2016, driven by double-digit gains in alternative assets, according to findings from a survey by the city state’s central bank.

The growth is slower than the 8.7% increase registered in the same period of 2015.

Traditional AUM, comprising equities and fixed income, grew 3% to S$2.26 trillion last year, while alternative AUM jumped 17% to S$478 billion, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) says in its 2016 Singapore Asset Management Survey.

Alternative assets include hedge funds, venture capital (VC), private equity (PE) and real estate.

The growth in alternative AUMs underscores the increasing move by fund managers to seek greater returns from such investments. This month, two asset management firms sold real estate in Singapore amid expectations of a pick-up in the city-state’s property market.

“AUM in these [alternative] sectors continued to grow robustly on the back of buoyant deal making as managers deployed funds into investment opportunities,” MAS says in the survey findings, released on September 26.

AUMs of VC, PE and real estate grew 32%, 14% and 30%, respectively, to S$5 billion, S$152 billion and S$90 billion. AUMs of hedge funds and real estate investment trusts expanded 16% and 10%, respectively, to S$138 billion and S$94 billion.

Overall, 78% of assets, or S$2.13 trillion, were sourced outside Singapore, and 66%, or S$1.8 trillion, were invested in Asia Pacific. Within Asia Pacific, 39% of the AUM was invested in Southeast Asia.

Singapore's pool of registered and licensed fund managers increased to 660 last year, from 628 in 2015.

The survey drew 872 respondents from financial institutions, including banks, finance and treasury centres, capital markets services licensees, financial advisers, and insurance companies. It excludes direct investments by government-related entities. MAS did not say when the survey was conducted.

Meanwhile, MAS says it will continue to deepen its VC and PE capabilities and establish itself as a vibrant enterprise financing to support the next generation of Asian growth companies.

“VC and PE managers play an important role in stimulating economic dynamism and innovation,” it says.

This February, MAS published a consultation paper outlining proposals for a simplified authorisation process and regulatory framework for VC managers. The framework will be implemented by the end of the year, the central bank says.