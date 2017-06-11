Regulators approve China-Hong Kong bond connect

19 May 2017 Category: News, Asia, China, Hong Kong By Asia Asset Management

Regulators in Hong Kong and China have approved a cross-border trading link that will make the Mainland’s US$9 trillion bond market more accessible to foreign investors.

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) and the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) announced approval of the so-called bond connect programme in a joint statement on May 16, but provided few other details, such as the launch date.

The bond connect will start with the so-called northbound trading that will allow foreign investors to invest in the China Interbank Bond Market (CIBM). There will be no quota for investments in northbound trading, according to the statement.

The regulators say they will consider southbound trading for Mainland investors to trade in the Hong Kong bond market later.

Bryan Collins, a fixed income portfolio manager at Fidelity International, believes the bond connect plan will bolster global investors’ participation in the world’s third-largest bond market over the medium-to-long term.

Expanding access to the Chinese onshore bond market can draw more inflows and participation from global investors, given that Chinese bonds and RMB have low correlation with other asset classes and currencies, Mr. Collins says in a commentary.

Gregory Suen, investment director of fixed income at HSBC Global Asset Management, has a similar view.

“From a market perspective, the latest opening up may come at a good timing as onshore bond yields have moved meaningfully higher recently, which may soon provide a good entry opportunity given [that] Chinese economic fundamentals – both inflation and economic growth are stable – do not justify higher interest rates,” he says in a commentary.

He believes the bond connect trading link will speed up the process of gaining access to China’s bond market, and will require fewer onshore accounts to be set up compared with investing directly in the CIBM.

“We expect more new investors would try to get involved in the onshore market because many foreign investors do want onshore bond exposure, but might have been hesitant due to the application and account set-up process required by other access routes,” he says.

However, the new scheme only covers cash bonds, not derivatives which allow investors to hedge foreign exchange risk. Mr. Suen believes those who require hedging tools would prefer investing directly in the CIBM, which has been opened to hedging by foreign investors.

Alicia Garcia-Herrero, Asia Pacific chief economist of French investment bank Natixis, sees the bond connect as the second attempt to attract capital flows after Beijing’s efforts two years ago.

The PBOC in 2015 allowed foreign central banks, supranational institutions such as the United Nations and the International Monetary Fund, and sovereign wealth funds to access the CIBM without the need for pre-approval and quota allocations. However, the move proved to be unsuccessful as only 2% of Chinese bonds are currently held by foreign investors.

Chinese authorities are still very keen to find stable sources of capital, so the bond connect can help the Mainland attract capital inflows, and strengthen Hong Kong’s role as a port into and out of China’s financial markets, Ms. Garcia-Herrero says in a commentary.

“However, it is hard to say whether the strategy will be successful as it will very much hinge on the details and, in particular, how quick and easy it is for investors to undo their positions,” she adds.