Tan Puay-Lit rejoins BNP Paribas Asset Management Singapore

23 October 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Singapore, USA, Europe, France By Goh Thean Eu

BNP Paribas Asset Management (BPAM) Singapore’s former chief executive officer Tan Puay-Lit, who left a year ago to pursue personal interests, has rejoined the company as director of institutional sales for South Asia.

A company spokesperson, who confirmed to Asia Asset Management that Mr. Tan has been back since September 18, says in an email that his key responsibilities in the new role “include maintaining and developing business relationships with key institutional asset owners in the South Asian region."

Based in Singapore, Mr. Tan will leverage on BPAM's global and regional expertise and capabilities to help investors meet their investment objectives, the spokesperson adds.

According to the spokesperson, Mr. Tan is the right person for the role as he is "armed with extensive experience" in the fund management industry, and “has previously held senior client management roles with Singapore-based global asset management companies.”

Mr. Tan first joined BPAM in November 2013 from asset management firm BlackRock (Singapore), where he was director of institutional client business.

Prior to that, he spent over three years at the Government of Singapore Investment Corporation, and 18 years at the Monetary Authority of Singapore, the city-state’s central bank.

Paris-headquartered BPAM had AUM of over 580 million euros (US$685 billion) worldwide as at March 31, 2017, including more than 60 billion euros in Asia Pacific.