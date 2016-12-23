Institutional asset management bucks outflow trend in third quarter

09 December 2016 Category: News, USA, Europe By Asia Asset Management

The institutional asset management industry saw net inflows of US$19.7 billion in the third quarter this year after 11 consecutive quarters of experiencing net outflows, according to the latest data from eVestment.

A breakdown of the products showed fixed-income products recording net inflows of $132 billion following four consecutive quarters of net outflows, while balanced/multi-asset products recorded $512.4 million in net inflows, following three consecutive quarters of net outflows.

Equity strategies, however, recorded net outflows of $116 billion, marking the seventh consecutive quarter of net outflows for the asset class, says the hedge fund data provider.

The quarterly report discovered significant investor outflows from the domestic and global stock markets in the third quarter, including US equity and global stocks, which reported outflows of $80.3 billion and $10 billion respectively.

In contrast, emerging market equities reported net inflows of $9.3 billion, driven mainly by European investors. The positive flow pushed the institutional AUM invested in emerging markets debt to $480.5 billion at the end of the third quarter – the highest since the third quarter of 2014.

Meanwhile, passively-managed equities managed to attract institutional assets with inflows of $19 billion, compared with net outflows of $135 billion on the active side. ESG-focussed strategies have been gaining traction, with net inflows of $2.6 billion. Public pensions remain the largest investors in terms of AUM, despite foundations and endowments driving the third quarter inflows.

In terms of flows by account domicile, US-domiciled accounts reported $123.6 billion in outflows, which were once driven again by redemptions from the US equity strategies. Meanwhile, Asia ex-Japan investors had net inflows of $3.7 billion, followed by $2.6 billion into global bonds, $1.1 billion into US bonds, and $1.1 billion into emerging markets bonds.

The report also highlighted an influx of assets into cash management strategies, both in the UK and Europe, due to the current uncertainties in the region following the UK’s decision to leave the European Union. European cash management funds reported inflows of $23.3 billion in the third quarter, while UK cash management funds reported net inflows of $9.3 billion in the same period.