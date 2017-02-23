US equity leads global institutional asset management outflows

23 February 2017 Category: News, Asia, USA By Asia Asset Management

The global institutional asset management industry saw net outflows of US$167.1 billion in the fourth quarter of 2016, bringing the total net outflows for the year to $468.8 billion, according to hedge fund data provider eVestment.

The outflows were mainly concentrated in equity strategies, which registered at $147.9 billion in 4Q2016. Balanced/multi-asset products and fixed-income strategies recorded net outflows of $14.4 billion and $4.9 billion respectively in the same period.

US equity and global stocks saw a spike in investor outflows, at $98.9 billion and $26.5 billion respectively, while actively managed equities reported net outflows of $155.8 billion. Passively managed equities on the other hand continued to attract institutional assets with inflows of $6.6 billion.

For 2016, total net inflows of $108.3 billion were registered for US fixed income, and for 4Q2016, net inflows to passively managed bonds reached $18.2 billion.

ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance)-focussed strategies remained appealing, according to eVestment. US institutional investors were the most prominent investors in ESG-focussed strategies last year, pumping in $4.7 billion.

Geographically, US-domiciled accounts registered the largest net outflows at $533.3 billion, mainly driven by redemptions from US equity strategies, worth $119.6 billion.

Asia ex-Japan investors contributed $7 billion in net outflows for 2016, compared to net inflows of $5.4 billion in the fourth quarter, driven by US bonds and $1.2 billion into global bonds.