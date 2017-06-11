Asia Pacific equity, fixed income funds see outflows in first quarter

02 June 2017 Category: News, Asia, USA By Asia Asset Management

Asia Pacific-domiciled equity and fixed-income strategies recorded an outflow of funds in the first quarter of this year despite an overall net inflow in the institutional asset management industry, according to a report from eVestment, a US hedge fund data provider.

Outflows from Japan and Asia-Pacific ex-Japan equity strategies amounted to US$120 million and $11.46 billion, respectively, according to the company.

Asia-Pacific ex-Japan fixed-income strategies saw outflows totalling $670 million, while Japan fixed-income strategies recorded outflows of $2.17 billion.

Overall, the institutional asset management industry recorded a net inflow of $17.9 billion in the first quarter, according to the eVestment report released on May 30. However, the industry saw outflows totalling $337.4 billion over the past four quarters.

The report says that “all cap and large cap strategies are seeing the most outflows and institutional investors disinvested in growth strategies at a faster rate than value strategies, particularly in US equities” in the first quarter.