ING hires veteran banker Eddy Henning for senior Asia role

13 October 2017 Category: News, Asia, China, Singapore By Asia Asset Management

ING, the Dutch multinational banking and financial services company, has appointed veteran corporate banker Eddy Henning as its head of corporate client coverage, transaction services and corporate finance for Asia.

Eddy Henning

He succeeds Manuel R. Salak III, who retired in July 2017 after 23 years at ING. The appointment is effective January 1, 2018, Amsterdam-based ING says in a statement on October 11.

Mr. Henning is joining ING from German lender Deutsche Bank, where he held several positions over a 28-year career, most recently as Asia Pacific head of multinational corporations (MNC) coverage in Singapore. In that role, he was responsible for Deutsche Bank’s corporate clients in the region.

At ING, Mr. Henning—who will remain based in Singapore-- will provide senior banker coverage for Asian corporate clients and MNCs in the company’s Asian offices. He will also be responsible for capital structuring and advisory services in Asia.

Mr. Henning's appointment is timely as ING is expanding its operations in China, increasing coverage in Hong Kong, Shanghai and Beijing—markets which are its “key growth pillar”, the company says in the statement.

He will report to Gerrit Stoelinga, chief executive officer of ING Wholesale Banking in Asia.

"Mr. Henning brings a wealth of experience of working with corporate clients globally, including those in Germany, China and more broadly across Asia Pacific, and we’re very excited to have him join us to drive ING’s push into increased corporate coverage across Asia,” Mr. Stoelinga says in the statement.

“His in-depth knowledge of the region, and strong track record of running teams and client relationships will be instrumental as we look to grow our Asia business,” he adds.

Although Mr. Henning--who is still at Deutsche Bank-- won’t start at ING until next year, there are processes in place to ensure the corporate client coverage, transaction services and corporate finance divisions function efficiently, an ING spokesperson tells Asia Asset Management.

"We have interim senior management in each department in each department holding the fort," the spokesperson says in an email, adding that Mr. Henning will oversee a team of approximately 130 people.