Banks should leverage fintech firms’ expertise, report says

19 October 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, USA, Europe By Asia Asset Management

Partnering with financial technology (fintech) providers is considered to be a key way for banks and other capital markets firms to effectively integrate new technologies with their businesses, according to US-based Broadridge Financial Solutions (Broadridge).

In a statement, Broadridge—a fintech firm-- says its new report, Pathways to Profit: Leveraging Next Generation Technology to Drive Profitable Growth, concludes that capital markets firms realise that technology transformation is the key driver for their return on equity.

The finding is based on Broadridge’s survey of key executives at 69 capital markets firms, including banks, earlier this year about their strategies to grow revenues.

The report says that “many of these firms are still struggling to achieve a return on equity that is higher than their cost of capital” due to regulatory compliance and cost constraints.

In its October 18 statement, Broadridge notes that many capital market firms are aware that “new technology has the potential to drive opportunities for new sources and cost savings”.

However, they find it challenging to “invest and find expertise to realise the full potential of these disruptive capabilities.”

According to Broadridge President and Chief Operating Officer Tim Gokey, “capital markets firms are competing fiercely for fees and customers, while facing growing pressure from digitisation and electronification of key asset classes.”

These firms can work with fintech partners to utilise their expertise in new technologies, which would enable them to effectively deploy artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics, he says.

“While banks are poised to benefit from rising interest rates, stronger economic conditions, growing profits, and buoyant stock markets, leading firms are establishing partnerships with technology specialists to enhance their operational infrastructure and secure their future,” Mr. Gokey notes in the statement.

“These fintech providers offer an important resource to banks, providing knowledge in areas where these institutions are resource constrained, and enabling them to focus on ways to augment their own unique business offerings.”

“Beyond the application of these new technologies, working with industry partners can drive new networks that bring value to all participants,” adds Charlie Marchesani, president of global technology and operations at Broadridge.