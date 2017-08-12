Asian fintech industry needs consistent standards

13 June 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global By Asia Asset Management

Differing regulatory standards among various jurisdictions are hindering the development of financial technology (fintech) in Asia, according to a Hong Kong-based financial lobby group.

While the rapid evolution and development of fintech provide enormous potential for increased productivity and efficiencies in the way financial services are delivered, it also creates challenges for regulators around the region, the Asia Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (ASIFMA) says.

The group published a report on June 9 offering ten guidelines on best practices for fostering fintech in the region.

“Throughout Asia there is development at different paces and without much formal cooperation among the markets, so there’s an important and growing need for consistent regulatory standards across all market participants – including incumbents and start-ups – and increased coordination locally, regionally and internationally,” Mark Austen, chief executive officer of ASIFMA, says in a statement.

The guidelines focus on cooperation between different parties and regulatory consistency. For example, regulators can facilitate dialogue between fintech participants, financial institutions and policymakers, and develop regulatory standards that can be applied to all market participants.

Governments across Asia, including Hong Kong and Singapore, Australia, Japan, South Korea and Malaysia, have launched different initiatives to attract and foster fintech ventures. However, the industry has yet to reach a balance between development and customer protection.

“In drafting the principles, we recognised that regulators need to maintain a delicate balance, between encouraging fintech innovation and growth on the one hand, and ensuring system and customer protection on the other,” Hannah Cassidy, a partner at Herbert Smith Freehills, a law firm which contributed to the report, says in the statement.

“Without that balance, cybersecurity fears could overwhelm fintech growth, particularly when high-profile attacks have already affected even the most critical and well-protected financial system,” she adds.

ASIFMA notes that investors poured US$19 billion into fintech last year, citing figures from the International Organization of Securities Commissions.