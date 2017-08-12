Fubon’s second H-share ETF to go public in late July

12 July 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Hong Kong, Taiwan By Asia Asset Management

Taiwan’s Fubon Securities Investment Trust Corp. (Fubon SITC) is set to launch its second H-share tracking exchange-traded fund (ETF) – the Fubon Hang Seng H-share ETF – later this month to provide Taiwanese investors with greater access to Hong Kong-listed Mainland companies.

Patrick Liao, head of Fubon SITC’s quantitative index investment department, tells Asia Asset Management (AAM) that fundraising for the ETF is scheduled to be carried out July 17-19. The aim to raise up to NT$20 billion (US$654 million).

“Our Hang Seng H-share ETFs are the first ETF series in Taiwan tracking Hong Kong’s H-shares,” Mr. Liao says, adding that it will help reinforce the company’s China-related ETF line-up.

The ETF will be listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange on July 28, he says.

Fubon SITC rolled out its first H-share inverse and leveraged (L&I) ETFs – the Fubon Hang Seng H-share Leveraged ETF and the Fubon Hang Seng H-share Inverse ETF – in August 2016.

“From a product strategy perspective, we tend to develop both L&I and plain vanilla ETFs for specific overseas markets to offer an all-round ETF ‘package’ to various ETF investors in Taiwan,” Mr. Liao says.

“We prefer to launch L&I ETFs first as Taiwanese investors have growing appetites to invest in L&I ETFs for short-term trading or hedging. We then issue the related plain vanilla ETFs for long-term investors to meet their asset allocation demand,” he adds.

Fubon SITC currently has 28 ETFs, including the Fubon Hang Seng H-share ETF. The company aims to launch 12 new ETFs this year, up from nine in 2016, Mr. Liao says.

Jackie Choy, director of ETF research at Morningstar Investment Management Asia, tells AAM that Taiwan’s ETF market has been very active since the local regulator allowed the launch of L&I ETFs in 2014.

“Taiwan’s ETF market had 19 ETF launches as of the end of June, compared to 29 for the whole year in 2016. Most of the 19 ETFs are L&I ETFs as many institutional investors use L&I ETFs as a hedging tool,” Mr. Choy says.