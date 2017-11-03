Investment services and banking industry biggest believers in digital transformation

03 November 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, USA By Asia Asset Management

Key officials in the banking and investment services industry realise that they have to disrupt themselves or be disrupted, according to findings from a new survey by Gartner, a Stamford-based market research firm.

The survey found that chief information officers (CIOs) in banking and investment services are the biggest believers of digitalisation compared to their counterparts in industries such as retail, healthcare, and manufacturing.

The findings echo the increasing trend of financial technology players penetrating the financial services sector, either by developing products to help banks and asset managers, or to compete with them.

“Digital transformation and its related technologies are more important for banking than for other industries,” Pete Redshaw, managing vice president at Gartner, says in an October 30 statement on the survey results. “Banks and other banking and investment services organisations clearly recognise that the status quo is not sustainable, and they must disrupt themselves before it is done to them.”

The results are based on responses from 3,160 CIOs in 98 countries and across major industries, including 354 from the banking and investment services industry.

According to Gartner, digital transformation is most important in banking, with 26% of respondents from the industry giving it top priority, compared to 17% in all other industries.

Some 26% of CIOs in the banking and investment services industry say business intelligence/analytics is the most important technology to help their organisations differentiate themselves, followed by digital marketing technology, 21%; mobile applications, 11%; and artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud technology, 8% each.

San Jose-based Adobe Systems, which is known for making software for graphic artists and filmmakers, recently announced that its AI and machine-learning technology, dubbed Adobe Sensei, will now be able to help banks provide marketing analytics and automated personalisation for their customers.