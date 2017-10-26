GIP and partners to buy Equis Energy for US$3.7 billion

26 October 2017 By Goh Thean Eu

New York-based infrastructure investor Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) and a group of institutional investors are buying Singapore-based independent power producer (IPP) Equis Energy – the largest renewable energy IPP in Asia Pacific – for US$3.7 billion.

The deal, which is expected to close in the first quarter of 2018, will also see GIP and the investors take on $1.3 billion of Equis Energy's liabilities, the companies say in a joint statement. The other investors include Canada’s Public Sector Pension Investment Board and CIC Capital Corp from Texas.

According to the October 25 statement, the transaction is “the largest renewable energy generation acquisition in history”, and positions GIP as a dominant renewable energy developer in the key growth markets of Australia and Japan, as well as across India and Southeast Asia.

“We are excited by the new investment in Equis Energy, which is a strong fit with GIP's global renewable investment strategy,” Adebayo Ogunlesi, GIP chairman and managing partner, says in the statement.

David Russell, chairman of Equis Energy and chief executive officer of parent company Equis, describes the deal as “exciting news for the development of renewable energy in Asia Pacific”.

Equis Energy has over 180 assets with total capacity of 11,135 megawatts in operation, construction and development across Australia, Japan, India, Indonesia, the Philippines and Thailand.

The company also has a long-term development pipeline of more than 115 projects with 9,100 megawatts of capacity.

An Equis Energy spokesperson tells Asia Asset Management that there will be no job cuts following the deal.

“We expect to operate business as usual during and after the close of the transaction, and to continue to hire into key positions in line with our ambition to build on our position as Asia’s largest renewable energy IPP,” the spokesperson says.