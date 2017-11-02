Many institutional investors still unaware of ESG benefits, poll finds

02 November 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Malaysia, Europe By Asia Asset Management

Many institutional investors are still unaware of the true benefits of environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing, according to London-based Hermes Investment Management (Hermes IM).

The conclusion is based on findings from the company’s survey of 104 institutional investors in Europe and Asia Pacific between June and July 2017.

It found that 86% of respondents believe fund managers should price in corporate governance risks as a core part of their investment analysis. However, only 48% believe companies that focus on ESG issues are able to produce better long-term returns for investors.

According to Hermes IM Chief Executive Saker Nusseibeh, although investors do pay attention to ESG issues, it’s often for "risk management purposes, checking companies are meeting regulatory risks or avoiding costly environment problems and litigation".

"In other words, it is all stick and no carrot. The 'carrot' of ESG is often neglected," Mr. Nusseibeh says in an October 30 report on the survey findings.

He adds that the link between ESG considerations and the creation of financial value needs to be more clearly recognised.

"Companies that can adapt to social and environmental change are likely to deliver better long term results for shareholders," he says.

The survey also found that less than half of the respondents believe that gender, race and ethnic diversity is important across the workforce. However, 78% of respondents believe diversity of experience is important, and 65% place importance on board independence.

The finding raises the question as to whether an organisation can have diversity of experience or board independence without gender diversity.

"The aim, always, should be for diversity of thought... Siloed thinking is the enemy of progress," Mr. Nusseibeh says.

There are several challenges in growing interest in ESG among institutional investors, according to a Kuala Lumpur-based fund manager.

"ESG-related efforts need to be driven from the top. The board needs to set up clear investment guidelines on ESG – for example [explicitly stating] the need to incorporate ESG into their analysis and investment decisions," the fund manager tells Asia Asset Management on condition of anonymity.

"Of course, there is also a need for mind-set change on investors and the industry, to focus more on long term sustainable profitability rather than just short-term gains,” he says.

Hermes IM had £30.1 billion (US$39.82 billion) of assets under management as at June 30, 2017.