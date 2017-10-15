Malaysia’s central bank appoints Ahmad Hizzad Baharuddin as assistant governor

27 September 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Malaysia By Asia Asset Management

Bank Negara Malaysia, the country's central bank, has appointed Ahmad Hizzad Baharuddin as assistant governor, effective October 3.

Mr. Ahmad Hizzad will be responsible for the investment operations and financial markets, foreign exchange administration, legal and currency management and operations departments, the central bank says in a statement on September 26.

He is currently finishing a six-year secondment as director general of the Labuan Financial Services Authority (Labuan FSA).

Prior to the secondment, he was director of several departments at the central bank, including payment systems policy, financial sector development, and Islamic banking and takaful, or Islamic insurance.

Meanwhile, the Labuan FSA announced that Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak has approved the appointment of Danial Mah Abdullah as its new director-general for a three-year term.

Mr. Danial Mah, who joined Labuan FSA in 1997, is currently its deputy director-general, a position he has held since 2007. He is also chairman of the Labuan FSA’s credit risk, investment and risk management committee, asset management committee and talent management committee.

Labuan FSA is the regulator of Labuan International Business and Financial Centre (Labuan IBFC), a special economic zone established by the Malaysian government in 1990.

Labuan, a small island off the state of Sabah in east Malaysia, is an offshore international financial centre.