Lack of “credible” investments to meet demand for green assets

10 October 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Malaysia, USA, Europe, Southeast Asia By Goh Thean Eu

There is a dearth of credible investment opportunities to meet growing demand for green assets.

Recent research commissioned by HSBC found that more than two-thirds, or 68%, of Asian institutional investors plan to increase their low carbon, or climate-related investments.

The picture is even more conclusive in the West, with 97% of European and 85% of US investors saying that they will increase such investments.

However, survey respondents say that the “lack of credible investment opportunities” is the biggest barrier to increasing investments in green assets.

“In addition, poor availability of research and analysis and a lack of standardised sector definitions are also barriers,” Zoe Knight, group head of HSBC Centre of Sustainable Finance, says in a September report on the survey.

The findings are based on a survey of senior officials from more than 1,000 companies, including 497 investment houses, globally over a four-week period ended July 11, 2017.

Juniza Zahari, Kuala Lumpur-based Affin Hwang Investment Bank's debt and capital markets director, confirms there has been increasing investor interest in green assets in Southeast Asia, citing Tadau Energy’s successful issuance of 250 million ringgit (US$59 million) of green sukuk, or Islamic bonds, in July as testament of the interest.

Funds raised from the offering will be used to build a 50-megawatt solar power plant in the east Malaysian state of Sabah.

Affin Hwang Investment Bank was the principal adviser, lead arranger and lead manager for the green sukuk, which Ms. Juniza says was “well received”.

The sukuk, issued in multiple tranches ranging from two to 16 years, was oversubscribed 2.15 times. The longer-dated sukuk of ten years and more were oversubscribed by 2.5 – 4 times.

However, Ms. Juniza says green financing and investing in Malaysia is still in the early stage, adding that the strong take-up for the Tadau Energy sukuk was partly due to “investor education” efforts.

“Awareness on the importance of climate protection has been growing across the globe, including [in] Southeast Asia. On the capital markets front, we expect investors' interest in green sukuk and green bonds to continue to grow going forward,” she tells Asia Asset Management.