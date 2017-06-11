Ping An becomes world’s most valuable insurance brand, survey finds

04 May 2017 Category: News, Asia, China By Asia Asset Management

China’s Ping An Insurance (Group) has overtaken Allianz to become the most valuable insurance brand in the world.

Ping An’s brand value is estimated at US$16 billion in 2017, up 29% from last year, on Brand Finance’s ranking of the world’s 100 most valuable insurers.

Germany insurer Allianz’s brand value dropped 7% to $15 billion. Beijing-based China Life remains in third spot, though its brand value is down 4% to $10 billion.

Brand Finance, a British consulting firm, determines brand values using the royalty relief approach – calculating the value that a company is willing to pay to license the brand if it wasn’t already owned. It considers factors such as customers’ emotional connection, financial performance, and sustainability.

“Ping An has lofty ambitions, aiming to become the world’s leading provider of personal finance. Based on this evidence, in the long term it may not be an unrealistic goal,” David Haigh, chief executive officer of Brand Finance, says in an April 25 report.

The company’s “core market of China is far more dynamic than the US and Western Europe, where the other leading brands are based,” the report adds.

It attributes Ping An’s success to cross selling. By offering a limited number of free products and services to potential customers via its online platform, the Chinese insurer has created a platform for cross selling to sell additional products or services to existing customers. This helps generate goodwill and expand its user base.

Shenzhen-based Ping An is also the first Chinese financial firm to track customer feedback and brand loyalty with a net promoter score, a tool to measure customer experience of a brand. “This commitment to tracking and tweaking the brand is paying off, with very high customer equity scores on Brand Finance’s Brand Strength Index,” the consulting firm says.

Allianz lost the top spot as low interest rates have limited its capacity to generate returns. Increasing natural disaster claims, the loss on the sale of its South Korean business, and a weaker investment performance, also hurt the company’s revenues.

MetLife, the largest life insurer in the US, was also hurt by low interest rates, which reduced revenues on its bonds-dominated investment portfolio. Its brand value was down 12% to US$6.6 billion, falling from fifth to ninth spot.

Zurich-based Chubb is the fastest growing brand, surging 180% to $5.6 billion, and jumping from 36th to 11th spot. The rebranding of insurer Ace under the Chubb name after the two companies merged last year to create one of the biggest publicly-traded property and casualty insurance businesses in the world boosted its strong growth.