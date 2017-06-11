Korea Post unit seeks managers for European equities

05 June 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Korea By Asia Asset Management

Korea Post Insurance, a unit of South Korea’s state-run Korea Post, is inviting bids from domestic and foreign managers to handle its European equity strategy.

According to a request for proposal posted on its website on May 29, Korea Post Insurance plans to outsource the European equity mandate to two active-style managers. The mandate, which will use the MSCI Europe Index as the benchmark, will be for two years. The company did not disclose the amount of funding that the managers will each receive.

Qualified candidates must have a minimum three-year track record in active management of equity funds as of December 31, 2016; the funds must have a combined AUM of at least US$500 million.

Bids have to be submitted by June 7. The company will conduct evaluations and due diligence between June 8 and July 7, and select the managers on July 12.

The managers will be required to set up a managed account with Korea Investment Management Co, Korea Post Insurance’s overseas equity investment advisor.