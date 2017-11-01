Singapore aims to strengthen position as financial hub

01 November 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Singapore By Asia Asset Management

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) aims to deepen the country’s asset management capabilities, and will introduce a new corporate entity for fund domiciliation as it seeks to strengthen its position as a major financial hub, according to Minister of Education Ong Ye Kung.

Mr. Ong, who sits on the board of MAS, the city-state’s central bank, made the announcement in a speech at the launch of the industry transformation map (ITM) for financial services on October 30.

MAS will be engaging with key fund managers to “deepen asset management capabilities in the country, particularly in specialist and alternatives strategies”, he says, a move that will help “strengthen Singapore's position as a leading Asian hub for fund management”.

“MAS will also introduce a new corporate structure – the Singapore Variable Capital Company – by end 2018, which will position Singapore to become a key fund domiciliation hub,” he adds.

He says MAS is working with the industry to develop Singapore into a “centre of excellence for wealth management technology and innovation”. This involves the industry working closely together to “deepen the wealth management industry's talent pool to provide comprehensive, high-quality wealth advisory solutions”.

According to Mr. Ong, the plans are part of the central bank's overall ITM strategy to further strengthen Singapore’s status as a financial hub in Asia.

“We are one of four or five major international hubs, open to the world in every sense, with well-regarded regulatory regimes. We will strengthen that position, and ensure that the financial sector will continue to be a key pillar of future economic growth,” he says.

He adds that with the ITM, the government expects the financial services' gross domestic product to grow at a rate of 4.3% a year between 2016 and 2020, and that over half of this, or 2.4% will be driven by productivity.

He says this is expected to translate into a net growth of 3,000 jobs a year within the financial services sector, and another 1,000 net jobs from the financial technology (fintech) sector.

“This is an ambitious target, given the significant changes happening in the industry. But we are determined to be net gainers in this era of change,” he adds.

According to a Singapore-based fund manager, one of the biggest challenges for MAS and its ITM strategy is in retaining talent amid a shortage.

“Overall, it is a good initiative by the government. However, growing and retaining the talent pool will be challenging – as countries around the world are facing talent shortages and are willing to offer a lot for these talents,” the fund manager tells Asia Asset Management on condition of anonymity.