Most Asian nations score poorly on Mercer pension index

25 October 2017 Category: News, Asia, China, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia By Asia Asset Management

The retirement income systems of most Asian countries have major weaknesses that need to be addressed, according to the Melbourne Mercer Global Pension Index Report 2017.

The report, the product of a research partnership between global human resources consulting firm Mercer and the Australian Centre for Financial Studies, ranks the retirement income systems of 30 countries.

Singapore is the only Asian country to receive an above-average score of 69.4 points, equivalent to a B grade. The global average is 59.9 points.

Malaysia scored 57.7 points, or a C grade.

China, South Korea, Japan, India and Indonesia all scored between 35 and 50 points, equivalent to a D grade.

Australia, Denmark and the Netherlands have the best retirement income systems, scoring over 77 points for a B+.

No countries scored an A, or more than 80 points.

David Knox, senior partner of Mercer and lead author of the report, says the primary objective of the research is to “benchmark each country's retirement income system using more than 40 indicators”.

“An important secondary purpose is to highlight some shortcomings in each country’s system and to suggest possible areas of reform that would provide more adequate retirement benefits, increased sustainability over the longer term and a greater trust in the pension system”, Mr. Knox writes in the preface of the report, published on October 23.

It suggests China can improve its score by continuing to increase the coverage of workers in pension systems, offering more investment options to pension plan members, and improving the level of communications with members.

India and Indonesia can improve their scores by introducing “a minimum level of support for the poorest aged individuals”, Mercer says. And with life expectancy increasing, they should also raise the pension age from the current 55 and 60 years of age, respectively.

Pension ages in the three top-scoring countries are at least 65.

Mercer recommends that Japan should raise the level of household savings and increase the level of pension coverage, and that South Korea should improve the level of support provided to its poorest pensioners.

Singapore too, despite having the best score among Asian nations, has room for improvement, Mercer says. They include reducing barriers to establishing group corporate retirement plans, as well as allowing non-residents to contribute to the Central Provident Fund.

For Malaysia, the report recommends raising the level of household savings, as well as increasing the retirement age from the current 60.

According to a Malaysia-based fund manager, Mercer’s recommendations can help improve pension systems, but implementing them will be a challenge.

“Some Asian countries are facing headwinds when they are trying to increase the retirement age. For a start, the industry will need to do a lot of campaigns to educate the public,” the fund manager tells Asia Asset Management on condition of anonymity.