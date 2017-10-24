SGX and Nasdaq to collaborate on concurrent listings

24 October 2017 Category: News, Asia, China, Singapore, USA By Asia Asset Management

The Singapore Exchange (SGX) and Nasdaq have signed an agreement that will see them collaborating to attract more companies for concurrent or sequential listings on both exchanges.

They will also be working closely to enhance the corporate profiles of companies listed on the bourses, and to improve the channels available for them to access capital market funding in both venues, they say in a joint statement on October 18.

According to the statement, the SGX has already started exploring the feasibility of streamlining the listing processes of both exchanges to create a more efficient pathway for companies seeking to list in both venues.

“The business landscape today is borderless. Fast-growing Asian companies looking to tap the capital markets can choose to list on SGX, and embark on a listing on Nasdaq as they expand their business globally,” SGX Chief Executive Officer Loh Boon Chye says in the statement.

“Through this partnership, we also look forward to enhancing the awareness of Nasdaq’s suite of corporate services in Asia,” he adds.

The exchanges are also in talks to cross-promote their marketing activities in North America and Asia.

“We recognise the unprecedented growth across Asia and its strategic importance in driving the next phase of innovation. Nasdaq is proud to be the home exchange to many successful innovators across Asia as well as a strategic partner to SGX,” says Adena Friedman, president and chief executive officer of Nasdaq.

“We look forward to helping companies access global capital markets and the broader investment community through this partnership,” she adds.

According to a Singapore-based fund manager, the partnership is timely, as it will help boost the SGX's attractiveness in Asia at a time when regional exchanges are competing to attract new listings.

“For the first nine months this year, many Asian technology companies are choosing China as their initial public offering (IPO) destination. So, the partnership will play a role in increasing SGX's attractiveness to some extent,” the fund manager tells Asia Asset Management on condition of anonymity.

EY, a global professional services firm, says in a report that the Shenzhen and Shanghai exchanges have attracted 107 IPOs in the first nine months of 2017, up 65% from the same period in 2016.

By contrast, the SGX only attracted 13 IPOs in January through September this year, down from 15 in the year-ago period, according to a report in the Singapore Business Times last month.