Mirae Asset Life set to seal deal for 50% stake in Vietnamese insurer

29 June 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Vietnam By Asia Asset Management

Mirae Asset Life Insurance Co (Mirae Asset Life), South Korea’s fifth largest life insurance company, is to reportedly acquire a 50% stake in Hanoi-based Prevoir Vietnam Life Insurance (PVLI).

According to Korean business daily Pulse Business, Mirae Asset Life has entered into an agreement with PVLI to purchase new shares in the Vietnamese life insurer for 60 billion won (US$52.46 million).

Upon completion of the transaction, Mirae Asset Life will have a 50% stake in PVLI, the report says. French insurer Groupe Prevoir, the parent group of PVLI, will hold the other 50%.

The acquisition is expected to be completed by the end of the year, subject to regulatory approvals in South Korea and Vietnam, according to the report.

Mirae Asset Life could not be reached for comment. A PVLI spokeswoman declined to comment when approached by AAM.

Established in 2015, PVLI is the tenth largest life insurer in Vietnam with a local market share of about 1%. The company’s life insurance products had a net asset value of 896.75 billion dong (US$394.38 million) at the end of 2016, up from 655.75 billion dong in the previous year.

The acquisition would be the first foray abroad for Mirae Asset Life, at a time when an increasing number of Korean insurers are expanding their businesses in Vietnam.

Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance purchased a 20% stake in Vietnamese non-life insurer Petrolimex Joint Stock Insurance Company last month. In 2015, Dongbu Life Insurance acquired a 37% stake in Vietnam’s Post & Telecommunications Insurance.