PE Panorama: PE is supposed to be patient capital

10 July 2017 By Paul Mackintosh

There were a couple of developments last week that point to some interesting – and potentially ominous – trends in private equity (PE).

For one thing, Mergermarket released its first-half 2017 report on global mergers and acquisitions (M&A) trends, which states that: “With an abundance of ‘dry powder’ at hand, PE has had a stellar year. Buyouts are up 26.7% by value to US$240 billion (1,420 deals) on this time last year and exits up 19.4% to $253.5 billion (1,106 deals)... The second quarter has been particularly strong with the highest quarterly buyout value ($153.3 billion) since 2Q 2007 ($362.9 billion) and the highest exit value ($166.1 billion) on Mergermarket record (since 2001).”

That ought to provide all the justification needed for PE’s recent fundraising bonanza. Deals and exits – what more should any limited partner (LP) want? And yet, a Bloomberg View piece from former US Federal Reserve adviser Danielle DiMartino Booth points out why that might not be the case. Without endorsing its view that “private equity and passive investors are on a collision course”, you can see that the trends it underlines could be less than positive for the industry, and above all, returns, in the coming years.

PE, it states, “is raising record sums even as valuations press historic highs. If anything, the street is paved with gold, which presents a challenge to deploying the record $1.5 trillion in dry powder”. The article then points out that the endowment of Harvard University “is looking to jettison $1 billion in private equity and venture capital investments”, likely at steep discounts “because they date back almost a decade and are expected to only deliver single-digit annual returns”.

And Harvard isn’t the only LP looking to reduce its PE exposure, even as other investors pile in. As I previously reported, the California Public Employees' Retirement System (CalPERS) has said it may have to “weigh a much-reduced allocation to private equity”, albeit more for transparency and accountability issues than returns.

Yet, with general partners (GPs) investing record amounts of money at close to peak valuations, returns just may not be that stellar going forward – certainly not enough to make a cast-iron case for the kind of fundraising boom we’ve seen.

PE is supposed to be patient capital, after all, and all this new money raised could take its time to find lower valuations and less richly priced opportunities. Could… but is it? Mergermarket’s data suggests not.

GPs earning their management and deal fees from all that newly raised capital may not worry too much about the resultant lower returns from the asset class down the line. But the pension funds and other institutional investors whose long-term performance depends on those returns, and that have to do more with their money than just grow rich off it, should.