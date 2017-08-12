Enter the vortex

30 June 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global By Fiona Frick*

Financial technology (fintech) innovation has unleashed a digital vortex that promises to transform the asset management value chain, from asset gathering through to investment and operations. It offers numerous potential opportunities for asset managers, but also risks.

Financial technology is best seen as a tool to empower asset managers and benefit clients, allowing market participants to undertake accurate and structured analysis to deliver a better outcome to clients.

Artificial intelligence as the next generation of quantitative management

Most asset managers use artificial intelligence (AI) to extract short-term alpha signals from liquid and easily tradable instruments such as currencies, commodities and market indices, where speed of processing and ability to find patterns can lead to an advantage.

However, investors should be aware of several pitfalls. One issue that limits AI currently is the lack of transparency. It is perfectly possible to programme a computer to find patterns in financial markets and assess data that most accurately predicts future market movements. However, the investment process remains a “black box”, with clarity around the end decision but minimal reasoning that went into the decision.

Asset managers also need to check patterns which have been identified to avoid deducing causality from correlation. Additionally, AI may struggle with evolving patterns resulting from behavioural bias in financial markets, where decisions can be interdependent and security movements are strongly influenced by players’ emotions.

AI can also be used to enhance risk management and to be part of the next generation of quantitative management. At Unigestion, we have been using predictive algorithms such as Principal Component Analysis (PCA) to understand the evolving aspects of risk. We continue to implement machine-learning techniques in the engineering of investment processes, and are currently studying whether new, sophisticated algorithms such as “auto deep encoding” could in turn replace PCA.

Robo-advisers and the client experience

Some argue that robo-advisers are nothing new and nothing more than algorithmic asset allocation applied to passive investment. But this assessment misses the point on how new technology enhances client experience. These providers keep the complexities of the investment processes in-house and provide simple outcome-oriented solutions to users.

Furthermore, robo-advisers level the playing field for certain investment services which were previously available only to a select audience of institutional or very wealthy investors. These applications allow investors with capital in the thousands rather than the millions of dollars to access asset allocation and portfolio construction services.

As asset managers moving into the robo-advice area tend to be retail-oriented. Firms that have historically invested in “back-end” technology aimed at delivering better investment management to their clients, now need to be matched with technological investment in simple and personalised front-end tools that can provide a user-friendly and interactive experience that meets the needs of existing and prospective investors.

Big data and the new gold rush for investment research

Big data offers a promising way to transform investment research into new sources of returns for investors. If alpha is generated by skilfully exploiting information, the enormous rise in the volume of data available presents both opportunities and challenges for asset managers.

With the “internet of things” forecast to grow from 8.4 to 20.4 billion devices by 2020, the number of data points will grow exponentially, allowing the development of far more advanced indicators than in the past. For example, posts on social networks provide insight into investors’ appetite for risk and can be early indicators of market stress.

Equally, however, expertise is needed to sort through the data. The emergence of new and complex datasets has led to a new role in asset management companies with data scientists hired to filter out noise and “fake news”. Some new “fintech” companies have also emerged with specific expertise in this area, such as AlphaSense and Quandl.

Thus, asset managers must consider how to integrate this new data and the signals it provides into their investment processes. There is general agreement that there is limited value in using these new data-driven signals as a standalone investment strategy because of the high risk of being arbitraged away. Most asset managers use these signals as a complement to their in-house alpha engines.

Overall, the way we collaborate with machines will change. A 2016 McKinsey study showed that while technology will rarely eliminate jobs entirely over the next decade, it would affect all jobs to some degree. Machines will not replace workers so much as unbundle jobs into tasks that can be performed by an algorithm and those only humans can do.

Machines should therefore be used to free people from repetitive, low-value tasks, so that they can focus on work that requires creativity and consciousness. Investment managers will also need to evolve their know-how, remain agile and develop their creativity.

Technology will change the way we do things but it will not alter the essence of the ultimate service we provide, which is consistent investment returns to our clients.

*AAM exclusive contributed by Fiona Frick, chief executive officer at Unigestion