Survey finds national pension provisions inadequate in Asia

09 May 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global By Asia Asset Management

The provisions of national retirement systems in Asia are inadequate, opening up opportunities for private pension providers to fill the gap, according to findings from a new survey.

US consulting firm Milliman polled over 100 insurance companies and financial institutions in eight countries in Asia Pacific – Australia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, and Thailand – in order to analyse the retirement income market in the region.

It found that 14% of Australian respondents and 34% of non-Australian respondents feel that retirement income provisions are completely inadequate. About half of both Australian and non-Australian respondents think their national retirement systems’ provisions are only adequate for less than 30% of the population.

“The vast majority of respondents feel that their national retirement systems' provisions are inadequate,” Milliman says in in a research report released on May 8. “Surprisingly, this feedback was consistent across all surveyed markets – even in countries that have traditionally been considered to have more advanced systems, such as Singapore and Australia.

Respondents believe an ageing population is the most important factor causing retirement systems to be unsustainable. Many of these systems were designed decades ago when life expectancy at the point of retirement was relatively short. Although life expectancy has since increased, retirement systems have been slow to keep up.

Survey respondents see significant opportunities for private providers to step in and fill the gap.

“Across Asia-Pacific, there is the potential for private market providers to complement and fill gaps that exist from government-sponsored retirement systems and employer-sponsored pension arrangements,” Richard Holloway, managing director for Milliman’s Southeast Asia and Indian life consulting practice, says in a statement.

Survey respondents believe consumers consider capital protection and guaranteed income to be important factors in choosing a retirement income product. They also want products that are simple to understand or manage.

However, these products are not widely available in the region due to a lack of appreciation in some countries for an income stream pension payment as opposed to a lump sum. The low-interest-rate environment and structural obstacles such as underdeveloped long-term debt markets or a lack of tax incentives also make it difficult for providers to offer guaranteed products.

Although the majority of respondents feel consumers need financial advice, less than 20% currently receive it.

Cost of advice is the most cited primary barrier to customers seeking advice across the region. A lack of knowledge among consumers and lack of trust in financial advisers are other impediments.

Innovation in the advice space is considered to be one of the ways to improve the quality of financial advice.

“Technology advancements have now made it possible for financial institutions to provide consumers with tailored investment strategies and product solutions to achieve their goals in retirement,” says Wade Matterson, principal, senior consultant and leader of Australian financial risk management practice at Milliman.

“The development of robo-advice has begun to gain traction in the superannuation industry in Australia, and we expect the same to occur in Asia in the near future,” he adds.