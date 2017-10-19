SGX launches office in Chicago in its first foray to the US

19 October 2017 Category: News, Asia, Singapore, USA By Asia Asset Management

Singapore Exchange (SGX) has made its first foray into the US, with the launch of its office, SGX America, in Chicago on October 17.

The move will allow SGX to "better serve a growing client base in Asia" as well as to "meet the rising international investor appetite to access and risk manage Asian exposure", the bourse says in a statement.

SGX Chief Executive Officer Loh Boon Chye says the launch marks an important milestone in the company's international expansion strategy.

"A physical presence in the US will also better enable us to develop connectivity with the world’s largest equities and fixed income market," Mr. Loh says in the statement.

Michael Syn, SGX’s head of derivatives, adds that the launch of SGX America is a "logical step" after the the bourse extended its trading and clearing hours.

"Given the size and depth of the market, spanning financial institutions, funds, trading firms and Futures Commission Merchants, the US is an important market for us, both for our financial and commodity derivative products," Mr. Syn says.

Last November, SGX launched its new derivatives trading platform dubbed SGX Titan, and, at the same time, extended the trading hours of its derivatives market to include the European and US trading sessions.

SGX says that in the six months following the launch of SGX Titan and the extended trading hours, the average monthly volumes for listed financial derivatives increased 13% compared to the six months prior to the launch, with participation increasing in Europe and the US.

According to a Malaysia-based fund manager, who declined to be named due to company policy, the launch of SGX America has positioned SGX "several steps ahead" of its rivals in Southeast Asia.

"It further strengthens its leadership in the region, and will be tough for the other bourse operators in this region to catch up in the near term," the fund manager tells Asia Asset Management.