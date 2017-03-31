Standard Life to sell Hong Kong unit to its JV with Chinese firm

31 March 2017 Category: News, Asia, China, Global, Hong Kong, Europe, United Kingdom By Asia Asset Management

Edinburgh-headquartered Standard Life is to sell its wholly-owned subsidiary, Standard Life (Asia), to Heng An Standard Life Insurance Company Ltd (HASL) for a cash amount that has not been finalised, in a move to align its Hong Kong and China insurance businesses.

HASL is a 50-50 joint venture between Standard Life and Chinese financial conglomerate Tianjin TEDA International Holding (Group) Co.

Standard Life (Asia), which was established in 1999, is an authorised insurer in Hong Kong, providing long-term savings and investment solutions to approximately 48,000 customers.

Standard Life says in a statement on Wednesday (March 29) that the sale is subject to regulatory approvals in China and Hong Kong, a process that is anticipated to take up to 18 months.

The company adds that the final sale price will be calculated as at the date of completion of the deal, and will be payable in cash.

HASL is mainly a distributor of a range of individual savings, investment and protection products, as well as group protection products, through broker companies and banks. The company had over five million customers in China at the end of 2016.